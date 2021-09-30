September 30, 2021
How to Watch Orem at Timpview High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the best high school football teams in Utah takes the field against a tough opponent looking to push towards a state championship.
Author:

The Timpview Thunderbirds (5-2) come into tonight's game as the No. 5 team in the state and look to continue a push towards a state championship. 

They'll try to get revenge against the Orem Tigers (4-3) after losing the state championship to them in 2020. Orem is not having its best season, but still sits at No. 32 in the state. Locally, when these two teams lock up it is one of the most entertaining events in high school football and has strong stakes.

How to Watch: Orem vs. Timpview

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live Stream Orem vs. Timpview on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is a rematch of the 2020 Utah 5A Championship where Orem doubled up Timpview for the win and the title. 

On the season, Timpview is putting up 39.5 points per game and giving up 20.1 points to its opponents. When Timpview is rolling, it's got all the momentum. It's outscoring opponents 108-37 and 124-43 during its winning streak. 

Orem is a little closer to average, scoring 34.8 points per game and giving up 24.8 points to opponents. It has been a struggle as of late after starting 3-0 with a 137-30 point differential. After powerhouse performances for three weeks the wheels started to fall off. Since then Orem has gone 1-3 with a negative point differential.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

High School Football: Orem vs. Timpview

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
