    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Pearland vs. Pearland Dawson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This interstate rivalry brings out the best in both teams as they play for pride and respect.
    The local rivalry continues between the Pearland Oilers (6-3) and the Dawson Eagles (7-2). 

    These two teams have played each other seven games in the past seven years of the local rivalry. It has been a one-sided rivalry with some very exciting games, with the Eagles going 5-2 and winning the last two games by 22 total points. Recent years have seen more one-sided games, but if this rivalry gets back to its roots, this will be an exciting game.

    How to Watch Pearland vs. Pearland Dawson Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

    Live Stream Pearland vs. Pearland Dawson on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The interstate matchup between these two tough Texas teams happens every year and will have its eighth chapter written today. 

    So far this year both the Eagles and the Oilers are having strong seasons, but neither is in a position to compete for a state championship. That means winning a rivalry game could be an even bigger moment for both teams.

    The Eagles are currently on a four-game winning streak and playing their best football of the season. They are averaging 32.6 points per game and giving up 19.8 points to opponents for a +12.8 point differential. After starting 3-2, the Eagles are closing the season as well as possible.

    On the other side, the Oilers started the season 0-2 and then rattled off six straight wins before their most recent loss. They are averaging 35.6 PPG and giving up 22.3 points to opponents for a +13.3 point differential.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

