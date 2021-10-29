The playoffs are getting closer in West Virginia high school football, and Friday's slate includes a playoff-quality match between Poca and Herbert Hoover.

A matchup between two undefeated teams offers a rare treat this late in the high school football season as Poca (7–0) travels to play Hoover (8–0) in a clash of two of the top teams in West Virginia.

How to Watch Poca vs Herbert Hoover today:

Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Coming into this season, Poca The Dots had loft expectations despite their best two players from last season moving on to play Division I college football.

The Huskies of Clendenin come in ranked No. 20 in the state on MaxPreps and have been steamrolling teams all season. They are outscoring their opponents 51.75–4.5 on average and 353–13 overall.

With their opponents' combined record of 21–44, Friday's game against Poca (W.V.) marks the first time they have played a team above .500 since the second game of the season.

The Dots are outscoring opponents 29.57–14.71. In their first four games this season, The Dots' last three games were decided by five points or less, including a 26–21 win against the Scott Skyhawks (Madison, W.V.) last Friday.

