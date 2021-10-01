How to Watch Ravenwood at Summitt

Two heavyweights in Tennessee football take the field in what could be a playoff preview when Ravenwood and Summit face off.

It doesn't get much bigger than this for Tennessee high school football. The No. 6 team in the state, the Summitt Spartans (6-0), is hosting the No. 12 team in the state, the Ravenwood Raptors (5-1).

This should be one the biggest games on the schedule this week and potentially determine the draw in the playoffs in the coming months. Both teams come in charged up and ready to play, with contrasting styles that should make for a great fight.

How to Ravenwood at Summitt:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Watch Ravenwood at Summitt online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season, the Summitt Spartans dominated the state, winning the championship 28-7 with incredible defense and the offensive play of Destin Wade:

Coming off their state championship win, the Spartans have been that much better this season. Defensively, they have been monstrous, giving up 54 points in five games for an average of 10.8 points per game. They have allowed one outburst of 20 points from an opposing offense, but beyond that they are holding teams out of the end zone.

Offensively they aren't slouching, scoring 41.8 points per game and blowing teams out with four wins by at least 32 points.

For Ravenwood, it has been a perfect season since the misstep in the first game where they lost to an average Montgomery Bell Academy (3-3) team 56-28. Since then, the Raptors have scored 35-plus points in all but one game and have settled their defense down.

They are not an offensive powerhouse per se, but they make their bones on that side of the ball more consistently than on the defensive side, scoring 33.3 points per game this season.

Which team is going to establish itself as one of the better programs in the state and future state championship contender?

Regional restrictions may apply.