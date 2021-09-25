September 25, 2021
How to Watch Riordan vs. Bellarmine College Prep High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Francisco invades San Jose in this local rivalry game in California high school football action.
Author:

The Bellarmine College Prep Bells (3-0) are not state championship contenders, but their undefeated start to the season should not be overlooked. That will be tested by the also undefeated Archbishop Riodan Crusaders (3-0). The Crusaders are not even in the Top 200 of the state rankings, while the Bells find themselves currently No. 67.

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Watch Riordan vs. Bellarmine College Prep on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bells handled their business in their most recent win. It also was the most impressive of the season thus far by blowing out city rival San Leandro.

The Crusaders started the season making two strong statements, dominating their opponents 71-37 by showing a balance of quality offense and strong defense. Then in one game a lot of that confidence was questioned with a 15-8 grind it out win over a hapless Tamalpais (1-2) team. The defense seems real, but can they get back on track with a quality ranked team on the road?

For the Bells, it has been a more up and down start to the season on defense, but they have also played three teams ranked in the Top 100.

They started the season with a shootout (56-41) followed by their only blowout of the season (41-6) and a tight, hard fought win against their best opponent of the season. This would be the easiest opponent for the Bells on paper so far this season. A big, convincing win here could be just the thing they need to vault into the Top 50 in the state and get into the conversation for a championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

