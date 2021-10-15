Riverdale will take the 7.5-mile trip to Oakland on Friday night for a district battle against the rival Patriots in Tennessee high school football. Riverdale and Oakland come into this matchup both undefeated and atop the district standings.

How to Watch Riverdale (TN) at Oakland (TN) in High School Football:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Riverdale has dominated its opponents this year, outscoring them by a combined score of 219–27. Only two of its games have been decided by fewer than 20 points and only one by fewer than 10.

The Warriors may have been dominant so far this year, but they haven't played anyone close to the caliber of Oakland.

The Patriots are the defending state champs and have won 22 games in a row. In the last four years, they have lost just three games, all of which were to another Tennessee high school power in Maryville.

Oakland has had a couple of close calls this year, a 29–21 win against Lipscomb Academy 29-21 and a 27–24 win against Christ Presbyterian Academy last week.

Riverdale will hope to exploit the weaknesses Oakland showed in those close contests Friday night.

