    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Riverdale (TN) at Oakland (TN) in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    District rivals battle Friday night when Riverdale meets Oakland in a Tennessee high school football matchup.
    Author:

    Riverdale will take the 7.5-mile trip to Oakland on Friday night for a district battle against the rival Patriots in Tennessee high school football. Riverdale and Oakland come into this matchup both undefeated and atop the district standings.

    How to Watch Riverdale (TN) at Oakland (TN) in High School Football:

    Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live stream the Riverdale (TN) at Oakland (TN) match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Riverdale has dominated its opponents this year, outscoring them by a combined score of 219–27. Only two of its games have been decided by fewer than 20 points and only one by fewer than 10.

    The Warriors may have been dominant so far this year, but they haven't played anyone close to the caliber of Oakland.

    The Patriots are the defending state champs and have won 22 games in a row. In the last four years, they have lost just three games, all of which were to another Tennessee high school power in Maryville.

    Oakland has had a couple of close calls this year, a 29–21 win against Lipscomb Academy 29-21 and a 27–24 win against Christ Presbyterian Academy last week. 

    Riverdale will hope to exploit the weaknesses Oakland showed in those close contests Friday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    Riverdale (TN) at Oakland (TN) in High School Football

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16868413
    High School Football

    How to Watch Dowling Catholic at Valley in High School Football

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16863547
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Loyola Marymount at San Diego in Women's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch Red Sox vs. Astros

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16138607
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia at NC State in Men's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15961809
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Purdue at Ohio State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16868445
    High School Football

    How to Watch Riverdale (TN) at Oakland (TN) in High School Football

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15962050
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16911688
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Bulls

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16910599
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Spurs

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy