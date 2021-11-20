Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Servite vs. St. John Bosco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This California state football semifinal pits two of the best teams in the country against each other as Servite and St. John Bosco face off Friday.
    Author:

    The California state football semifinals Friday feature four of the best teams not just in the state but in the country, according to the MaxPreps rankings. In this semifinal, No. 5 Servite takes on No. 4 St. John Bosco. In the other, No. 1 Mater Dei faces No. 11 Centennial.

    How to Servite vs. St. John Bosco today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Watch Servite vs. St. John Bosco online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the previous meeting between St. John Bosco and Servite, the Braves looked dominant against the Friars. When they stepped on the field in that contest, both teams had one loss on the season, both to Mater Dei.

    The winner of this game could have the opportunity to exact revenge against the undefeated 9–0 Monarchs.

    These two teams are evenly matched across the board. The Braves average 210.3 yards on the ground to the Friars' 161.5), 269.7 yards through the air to the Friars' 266.7 and 39.1 points per game to the Friars' 39.6.

    One huge variable to keep an eye on is the first quarter. On average. the Friars average 17.1 points per game in the opening quarter compared to 8.7 for the Braves. Servite gets out to strong starts, which could help them pick up a win Friday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Servite vs. St. John Bosco

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    How to Watch Servite vs. St. John Bosco

