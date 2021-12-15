Two undefeated teams collide for a state championship in a game featuring two of the best teams in Texas Six-Man football when Motley County and Strawn meet.

It is a battle of the titans today with undefeated teams Motley County (14-0) and Strawn (14-0) taking the field in the Division 2 Class 1A State Championship in Six-Man high school football. David vs. Goliath match-ups are always a lot of fun, but when you get two dominant teams that are both undefeated there is something special in the air. This has the chance to be a classic.

How to Watch UIL Conference 1A Six-Man Division 2 Championship: Motley County vs. Strawn today:

Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Watch UIL Conference 1A Six-Man Division 2 Championship: Motley County vs. Strawn online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is pretty cool how evenly matched these two teams are beyond the undefeated records.

Historically, this is the fourth state championship game for Motley County with one win. Strawn has four wins and this is their sixth appearance in the game.

Both teams have had their coaches for 15-plus years, with Motley County’s Mike Bigham (16th season) coaching all four of the team's appearances in the state championship (winning in 2007) while Dewaine Lee (18th season) has won all three state championships for Strawn.

Offensively, both teams really score the ball, with Strawn having the edge 72.1 points per game to Motley County’s 64.8 points per game.

Strawn was No. 1 in points per game in Division II, Class 1A with Motley County No. 3 overall.

Defensively, there is no comparison. Motley County locks teams down to the tune of 14.7 opponents points per game to Strawn’s 39.7 opponents points per game. Motley County has four shutouts this season with two more games giving up single digits. The most points they have given up all season is 44 points, which was the only game giving up more than 36 points in a game.

This game will be decided on the offensive end, but won by the team that has the strongest defensive effort.

Regional restrictions may apply.