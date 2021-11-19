Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch IAHSAA Class 5A Championship: Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This Iowa state championship game between Southeast Polk and Ankeny has all the makings of a Hollywood movie.
    There could not be a more perfect ending to the Iowa Class 5A football season than the Southeast Polk Rams (11-1) taking on the only team that has beaten them this season, the Ankeny Hawks (10-2), for the state championship. 

    The Rams are the fourth overall ranked team in the state with the Hawks ranked third overall. 

    What else do you need to get excited about a championship game?

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KDSM-Des Moines, IA)

    In their first game this season, the Hawks defeated the Rams 21-7, giving them their first and only loss of the year. The Hawks were dominant on the defensive end, picking off one pass and limiting the Rams to 264 total yards.

    On the season, the Rams have averaged 33.3 points per game while giving up 11.6 points to their opponents.

    They are a more balanced offense, scoring 21 touchdowns through the air and 28 on the ground. The running attack is a two-headed monster with two running backs with 120-plus carries, 820-plus yards and seven-plus touchdowns.

    For the Hawks, they are scoring 38.4 points per game while giving up 9.4 points to their opponents.

    While they also have a balanced attack, the Hawks lean on their star running back Colin Kadolph, who has rushed for 1,714 yards and 22 touchdowns with an additional 18 receptions, 253 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

    Will the Rams get their win back, the state championship and stand at the top of Iowa football? Or is recent history going to repeat itself?

