St. Frances of Baltimore heads across the country to face California power De La Salle in a matchup of two talented high school football teams.

De La Salle (3-1) often enters its games as the higher-ranked team, but that will not be the case Friday when the Spartans take on St. Francis (2-1), which is ranked No. 19 in the nation by MaxPreps. De La Salle is ranked No. 63.

How to Watch St. Frances Academy (Md.) at De La Salle (Calif.):

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream St. Frances Academy (Md.) at De La Salle (Calif.) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) suffered a rare defeat to a Northern California team earlier this season, falling 31-28 to St. Francis. It was the first time since 1991 that De La Salle had lost to a Northern California team, ending a 318-game winning streak. It was the team's first loss at all since 2019, when it lost in the playoffs against St. John Bosco.

De La Salle features one of the top defensive back recruits in the country in Arizona commit Zeke Barry.

St. Frances (Baltimore) will make a cross-country trek for this game. The Panthers lost to St. Thomas Aquinas earlier in the season, a team that sits No. 17 in the country according to MaxPreps.

The Panthers feature a handful of top senior recruits: linebacker Jaishawn Barham (uncommitted), defensive lineman Derrick Moore (Oklahoma), defensive lineman Nasir Pearce (uncommitted) and defensive lineman Aaron Wilson (uncommitted).