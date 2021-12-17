How to Watch Stephenville vs. Austin LBJ

Skip to main content
    How to Watch UIL Conference 4A Division 1 Championship: Stephenville vs. Austin LBJ: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Texas High School Football State Championships are getting to the really good stuff with two Top 22 teams set to battle when Stephenville and Austin LBJ meet.
    Author:

    The Stephenville Yellow Jackets/Honeybees (15-0) are going for the Michael Jordan, with a chance to go a perfect 6-0 in state championships this year. They will face the LBJ Austin Jaguars (15-0, who are looking to get their first win in the state championship in school history. These two teams have been great all season, winning in slightly different ways, with the Jaguars being the more potent offense and the Yellow Jackets locking teams up on defense.

    How to Watch UIL Conference 4A Division 1 Championship: Stephenville vs. Austin LBJ today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Watch UIL Conference 4A Division 1 Championship: Stephenville vs. Austin LBJ online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This season, the Jaguars are averaging 49.5 points per game and giving up 22.9 points to their opponents, for a plus-17.6 point scoring margin. They are more of an explosive offense than a defensive stalwart.

    Overall they have given up 24-plus points in nine games, including an average of 31.5 points per game over their last four playoff games.

    Offensively, they have been even better in that stretch, too, scoring 55.8 points per game. They seem to rise to the level of the competition and win in a variety of ways this season.

    On the other side, Stephenville has been a beast this season, giving up only 14.5 points per game, including six games giving up 10 points or fewer. Their season-high amount of points given up to an opponent is 35 (against Hirschi in the playoffs), which is the only game this season they gave up over 30 points.

    The Yellow Jackets hold their own on offense, scoring 40.8 points per game this season, but in the playoffs, they are down averaging only 26.3 points per game.

    They are going to need more offense to keep up with the Jaguars today in a fun clash of styles.

