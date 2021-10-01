October 1, 2021
How to Watch Stratford vs. Calvary Day High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Top 100 high school football teams in Georgia take the field in what should be a competitive matchup.
Author:

The Calvary Day Cavaliers (6-0) come in ranked No. 59 and are looking to move up the standings with a win against the No. 98 Stratford Academy Eagles (4-0). Both teams are beasts on defense and look to impose their will on opponents. 

One team leaves with its first loss on the season and the other will be setting themselves up for a state championship playoff run. 

How to Watch: Stratford vs. Calvary Day

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WSAV-Savannah, GA)

Live Stream Stratford vs. Calvary Day online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Calvary Day came into the season as a team looking to win a state championship and knowing the talent that the team had could get them there. 

Calvary Day has been elite on the defensive front this season. Overall, the Cavaliers are giving up only 12.6 points per game to opponents this year.

Stratford is also destroying teams on defense but is balancing that with strong offense too.

On the season, the Eagles are scoring 39.25 points per game and giving up 12 points to opponents. They are beating teams by an average of 27.25 points per game, while Calvary Day has a 19.73 point differential.

It will ultimately come down to which team can move the ball on the other team's elite defense.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_16839822
