How to Watch Summer Creek vs. North Shore

Galena Park North Shore (6-1, 3-0) has long been one of the traditional powers in the Houston area, winning four championships, including three since 2015. On Thursday, the team will look to move to 4-0 in district play against Humble Summer Creek (4-2, 0-2).

How to Watch: Summer Creek at North Shore

Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

The Mustangs, ranked in the Top 10 in Texas, dropped a non-district game to Spring Westfield. However, they have won four in a row since in dominant fashion. In district play, North Shore has outscored its three opponents 168 to 13.

The team's top recruit is Denver Harris, the No. 3 cornerback in the country. Harris has multiple offers from Power 5 programs, including Alabama, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Defensive lineman Kristopher Ross is a Texas commit.

The Bulldogs opened the season with four lopsided victories but have dropped their first two district games, including a close loss last week to Humble Atascocita. After missing the postseason the past two seasons, the Bulldogs looked poised to return based on their non-district run, but these past two contests have introduced some added doubt.

Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks is an Oregon recruit and is ranked as the No. 2 tackle in the country.

North Shore won last year's meeting of these teams 58-0. It was the only shutout win last season for the Mustangs.

