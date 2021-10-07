How to Watch Tomball vs. Klein Collins

    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Tomball at Klein Collins High School Football: TV Channel, Live Stream, Start Time

    Undefeated Tomball high school looks for its third district win of 2021 against Klein Collins high school.
    Author:

    Thursday night will see a big 15-6A matchup in the Houston area, as Tomball (6-0, 2-0) heads on the road to take on Klein Collins (1-4, 1-0).

    How to Watch: Tomball at Klein Collins

    Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

    Live Stream Tomball at Klein Collins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    While Tomball is unranked in 6A, the Cougars have been one of the strongest teams in Houston, scoring at least 38 points in every game. It is coming off of a 49-21 win over Klein Forest, a victory that moved the team to 2-0 in district play.

    The Cougars are led by quarterback Cale Hellums, who is completing 70.9% of his passes through six games, with 14 touchdowns and one interception. Hellums has also added 56 carries for 489 yards and three touchdowns.

    As for Klein Collins, the Tigers didn't post a win in non-district play, but they also faced some heavy hitters like Humble Atascocita and Galena Park North Shore. 

    The team opened district play with a 20-10 win over Klein Oaks. A very physical team, the Tigers have just 377 passing yards this season, with sophomore Tucker Parks throwing three touchdowns and seven picks. But Parks and senior Jeremiah Hasan-Hackney have both rushed for over 200 yards, with Parks adding two touchdowns on the ground.

    The Tigers made the playoffs last year despite an injury-riddled campaign. That included a 31-17 win over Tomball. But the Cougars have looked like the better team in 2021.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

