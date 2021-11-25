How to Watch the Turkey Bowl

Thanksgiving in Maryland welcomes the return of one of the most historic events in local sports history.

The Turkey Bowl is an event that has been around for 100 years. Last year it was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year it makes a triumphant return. Today the No. 16 Loyola Blakefield Dons (8-3) take on the No. 7 Calvert Hall Cardinals (9-2) in a return to the classic event.

Coming into this morning's matchup, the Dons lost their last game and look to rebound. They fell 14-3 in a tough, low-scoring affair.

This season, the Dons are averaging 25.54 points per game and giving up only 7.72 PPG to opponents. They have been winning all season with their great defense. Overall they have given up 10+ points only three times (14, 24, 14), all in losses. When they lock teams down, they win.

On the other side, the Cardinals have won three in a row. This season they are averaging 28.45 PPG and give up 15.9 points to opponents. They have not been as dynamic as the Dons on defense but have six games giving up 14 points or less.

Who is going to come out on top in this incredibly historic local event? Watch live to find out.

