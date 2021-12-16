How to Watch 3A Division 1 Championship: Brock vs. Lorena

The Texas state football championships continue to roll on with two top teams dueling in Conference 3A Division I as Brock takes on Lorena.

The 25th-ranked high school football team in Texas, the Brock Eagles (15–0), put their undefeated record on the line against the 44th-ranked Lorena Leopards (13–2) for the state championship.

Each team has won a state championship in its history, Brock less than 10 years ago and Lorena almost 110 years ago. Coach Billy Mathis is in his first season as head coach at Brock while Ray Biles is in his 30th season at Lorena.

How to Watch UIL Conference 3A Division 1 Championship: Brock vs. Lorena today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch UIL Conference 3A Division 1 Championship: Brock vs. Lorena online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It took a dramatic ending and overtime to get here, but Brock survived to get to the state championship with a 35–28 win over Mount Vernon.

It is hard to argue with the dominance of Brock this season. The Eagles are averaging 50.9 points per game and giving up only 12.8 to their opponents. In 15 games, they have only given up 16-plus points in three games, one in overtime in the playoffs and two in games where they scored 70-plus points themselves.

Offensively, they have scored 40-plus points in 12 of their 15 games. They have been consistent all season and are capable of putting teams away on both ends of the floor.

On the other side, Lorena lost its first two games of the season and has been on a tear ever since.

After those two losses, the Leopards have averaged 53.2 points per game and are giving up 12.2 points to their opponents. Their only losses this season came against Franklin (15–0) and China Spring (15–0), both by a single score.

Brock comes in undefeated, but with Lorena on a 13-game winning streak and stout on defense, this should be a great game.

Regional restrictions may apply.