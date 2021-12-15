Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch UIL Conference 1A Six-Man Division 1 Championship Westbrook vs. May: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can the Westbrook Wildcats play the role of sports movie underdog and knock off the undefeated juggernaut?
    Coming into today the Westbrook Wildcats (10-4) are playing their best football of the season having won eight games in a row and routing Happy (54-20) on their way to the state championship. On the other side is an undefeated May Tigers (14-0) squad that had their toughest challenge of the season in the semifinals, but are ready to go for their second state championship in school history.

    How to Watch UIL Conference 1A Six-Man Division 1 Championship: Westbrook vs. May today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Watch UIL Conference 1A Six-Man Division 1 Championship: Westbrook vs. May online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The May Tigers battled it out with the Abbott Panthers (50-48) in a shootout to get the state championship game today:

    Not only is this a David vs. Goliath type game this season for the state championship, but also historically. Westbrook has made the playoffs seven times with this being their first championship game in 83 years.

    May has been to 29 playoffs and 7 title games overall. This would be their second state championship.

    Both teams can be monsters on offense, which fuels their defense and allows them to dominate their opponents.

    This season the Wildcats are averaging 51.5 points per game and giving up 28.1 to their opponents (+23.4 scoring margin) while the Tigers are scoring 66.7 points and giving up 24.1 to their opponents (+42.6 scoring margin).

    The Tigers have scored at least 50+ points in every game this season, with some monster games including a 104-80 video game style game early in the season.

    On the other side the Wildcats started the season 2-4 and looked like a lost cause for the season. Then they became an absolute beast scoring 57.1 points per game and giving up 20.3, including three shutouts and two more games giving up 20 points or less.

    UIL Conference 1A Six-Man Division 1 Championship: Westbrook vs. May

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    High School Football

    How to Watch UIL Conference 1A Six-Man Division 1 Championship Westbrook vs. May

