    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch UIL Conference 2A Division 1 Championship: Hawley vs. Shiner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Another battle of undefeated teams in Texas High School football pits two very evenly matched teams against each other when Hawley takes on Shiner.
    Two undefeated, defensive behemoths clash in the Texas state championship between the Hawley Bearcats (15-0) and the Shiner Comanches (15-0). Neither team is ranked in the Top 25 in Texas, but both have had outstanding seasons leading to this moment, with Hawley seeking their first state championship and Shiner going for their fourth.

    How to Watch UIL Conference 2A Division 1 Championship: Hawley vs. Shiner today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Watch UIL Conference 2A Division 1 Championship: Hawley vs. Shiner online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Undefeated Shiner had their most competitive, tough game in state semifinals, edging Timpson 35-28 to get to the state championship:

    Shiner is seeking their second title in a row and have been dominant all season on this path. They have won all but one game this season by double figures, with 12 of those wins by 20-plus points.

    They are averaging 47.8 points per game and giving up only 9.0 to their opponents this season.

    The defense is real and consistent, giving up fewer than 10 points nine times with three shutouts this season. They are monsters on defense and capable of scoring, too, having dropped 35-plus points in 12 straight games and in 13 of 15 games this season.

    On the other side, Hawley is not too far behind their opponent, scoring 39.4 points per game and giving up 7.0 points per game.

    Defense is where these two teams are most similar. In Hawley’s first nine games, they gave up an astonishing 21 total points with seven shutouts. They have been great in their last six games, too, giving up only 85 points.

    These teams are consistent on defense, but the difference might be the inconsistency from Hawley on the offensive end having not scored more than 21 points in a month.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

