How to Watch 2A Division 2 Championship: Stratford vs. Falls City

Two top 200 teams clash in Texas for the state championship as each school looks for another state title when Stratford takes on Falls City.

The 2A Division title is on the line as the Stratford Elks (14-1) put their 11-game winning streak on the line against the Falls City Beavers (14-1) and their 13-game winning streak. For Falls City, this is the third trip to the state championship game and the opportunity for a second win, while Stratford is in their fifth game with the chance for a fourth title.

How to Watch UIL Conference 2A Division 2 Championship: Stratford vs. Falls City today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

These teams win on their defensive merit and have the ability to explode on the offensive end as well.

Stratford has given up 20-plus points only twice this season, in the season-opening win and in the playoffs in another huge win. Overall, they lock teams down. This season, they have four shutouts and have given up fewer than 10 points four other times. The consistency on the defensive end is what brought them this far.

On the offensive end, they have seven games with 40-plus points. They can be hit-or-miss on the offensive end but are capable of scoring when necessary.

Fall City leans on their defense too.

The only games this season where they gave up more than 17 points came in the playoffs. In five playoff games, they have given up 86 total points and 17.2 points per game overall.

Offensively, they have been terrific since the fifth game of the season, scoring 42-plus points in every game leading up to the playoffs. In the playoffs, they are averaging 44.4 points per game with a 66-point outburst along the way.

Which defense is going to stack up and win a state championship today?

