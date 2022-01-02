The 2021 Under Armour All-American Game features the best high school athletes in the country that are about to become college stars.

Last year Team Pressure edged out Team Savage in a tightly contested 30-24 win in the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game. Team Pressure was coached by Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders, the current coach of Jacksonville State. Six players announced their college commitments at the event, which creates an added level of intrigue and drama at the All-American Game. Who is going to announce their college choice and which team is going to pull out the win?

How to Watch Under Armour All-America Game today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Under Armour All-America Game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The past few days have been filled with fun practice highlights on the offensive end, defensive end and skills drills leading up to the game:

This year there are three future college stars set to make their announcement at the All-American Game. One, four-star safety Jacoby Mathews, decided to wait even longer and announce in February instead of today.

Five-star linebacker Harold Perkins (Texas), four-star edge-rusher Omari Abor (Texas) and four-star running back Jovantae Barnes (Nevada) are all making their decisions today.

Per 24/7sports, Perkins is looking at Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Alabama and Arizona. As the No. 5 recruit in the nation and the best linebacker, he has every school looking at him and will be able to go wherever he wants.

Abor, the No. 38 recruit in the nation and No. 4 ranked edge rusher is considering Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.

The top 5 schools for Barnes are Oklahoma, USC, Utah, Florida State and Alabama at the moment.

Obviously a school like Alabama is in the mix for every great high school player, but the chance of two potentially great defensive recruits joining the Texas A&M Aggies could be culture shifting.

Regional restrictions may apply.