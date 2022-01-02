Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Under Armour All-America Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 2021 Under Armour All-American Game features the best high school athletes in the country that are about to become college stars.
    Author:

    Last year Team Pressure edged out Team Savage in a tightly contested 30-24 win in the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game. Team Pressure was coached by Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders, the current coach of Jacksonville State. Six players announced their college commitments at the event, which creates an added level of intrigue and drama at the All-American Game. Who is going to announce their college choice and which team is going to pull out the win?

    How to Watch Under Armour All-America Game today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Watch Under Armour All-America Game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The past few days have been filled with fun practice highlights on the offensive end, defensive end and skills drills leading up to the game:

    This year there are three future college stars set to make their announcement at the All-American Game. One, four-star safety Jacoby Mathews, decided to wait even longer and announce in February instead of today.

    Five-star linebacker Harold Perkins (Texas), four-star edge-rusher Omari Abor (Texas) and four-star running back Jovantae Barnes (Nevada) are all making their decisions today.

    Per 24/7sports, Perkins is looking at Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Alabama and Arizona. As the No. 5 recruit in the nation and the best linebacker, he has every school looking at him and will be able to go wherever he wants.

    Abor, the No. 38 recruit in the nation and No. 4 ranked edge rusher is considering Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.

    The top 5 schools for Barnes are Oklahoma, USC, Utah, Florida State and Alabama at the moment.

    Obviously a school like Alabama is in the mix for every great high school player, but the chance of two potentially great defensive recruits joining the Texas A&M Aggies could be culture shifting.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Under Armour All-America Game

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Under Armour All-America Game
    High School Football

    How to Watch Under Armour All-America Game

    49 seconds ago
    Memphis Saint Louis
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Richmond at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball

    49 seconds ago
    virginia women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Miami at Virginia in Women's College Basketball

    49 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) fouls Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan State at Northwestern in Men's College Basketball

    49 seconds ago
    smu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UCF at SMU in Men's College Basketball

    49 seconds ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Bills

    1 hour ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Football Team

    1 hour ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Jets

    1 hour ago
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 14, 2021. Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy