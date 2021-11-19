Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch IAHSAA Class 2A Championship: West Lyon vs. Southeast Valley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top two teams in Iowa’s 2A Class and two of the Top 11 teams in the state are set to battle for the state championship as West Lyon and South East Valley meet.
    Entering into today’s state championship game, the West Lyon Wildcats (10-2) are riding a nine-game winning streak, a run that they'll be putting on the line against the Southeast Valley Jaguars (12-1), who have won five in a row. Each team has played a great season, looking to finish strong with a state championship and the sports movie ending.

    How to IAHSAA Class 2A Championship: West Lyon vs. Southeast Valley today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KDSM-Des Moines, IA)

    Watch IAHSAA Class 2A Championship: West Lyon vs. Southeast Valley online with fuboTV

    This season, the Jaguars have dropped two games but they both happened early in the campaign and to decent teams. Since then, they have been absolutely dominant, winning games by an average of 24.5 points on their way to today.

    Overall this season, the Jaguars have averaged 29.4 points per game and gave up 12.0 points to their opponents (plus-17.4).

    They control the pace of the game with a strong running attack. The Jaguars have two players with 12-plus rushing touchdowns and the team has run for 3,058 yards in 12 games. They are looking to wear you down and win with rushing and defense.

    For Southeast Valley, they are a high-flying offense putting up 39.8 points per game and giving up only 15.1 points to their opponents (plus-24.7).

    They have been winning games with balance, 25 touchdowns (2,207 yards) through the air and 39 touchdowns (2,684 yards) on the ground.

    Juxtaposing that to their opponents who have four touchdowns through the air and 41 on the ground.

    The contrast of styles is going to make for a really fun and exciting game here today.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    IAHSAA Class 2A Championship: West Lyon vs. Southeast Valley

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KDSM-Des Moines, IA)
    Time
    11:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
