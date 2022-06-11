Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia North-South Football All-Star game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The annual West Virginia North-South All-Star Football game takes place on Saturday at South Charleston High School.

The best high school football players in West Virginia hit the gridiron on Saturday in the annual north-south all-star game.

How to Watch West Virginia North-South Football All-Star game Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WCHSDT - Charleston, WV)

Live stream the West Virginia North-South Football All-Star game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The collection of talent on the field will be great as the North Bears take on the South Cardinals.

According to wvmetronews.com press release, Brian Thomas of Musselman High School will lead the North Bears while the assistant coaches are Matt Altobello of Moorefield, Paul Burdette of Roane County and Aaron Rule of Hampshire. Brad Dingess of Spring Valley High School will guide the South Cardinals. Assistant coaches include Billy Seals of Huntington, Ray Brooks of Huntington and Trevor Stacy of Spring Valley.

The teams are made up of 37 players each as they compete to bring home bragging rights for their part of the state.

Spring games are always fun and when you can bring in the number of players this game does it is a must-watch.

West Virginia is deep in football tradition and this game should be a good one on Saturday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

