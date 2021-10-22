    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Windber at Portage: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Though Windber nor Portage are ranked particularly high in the state standings, this is a battle of two of the better teams in Pennsylvania high school football.
    Author:

    Tonight, the Portage Mustangs (6-1) host the Windber Ramblers (7-0) in a game that features two of the stronger teams in the state of Pennsylvania. Neither team comes in ranked in the top 100, but in their individual divisions, both teams are fighting to get to the top. Every game matters as the season winds down to the final weeks.

    How to Watch Windber at Portage:

    Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WEMT-Tri-Cities, WA)

    Watch Windber at Portage online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    There are some terrific high school football players in the state of Pennsylvania on display every week. 

    This season, the Ramblers have been terrific, crushing teams on both sides of the ball and cruising to wins every week. They are putting up 52.7 points per game and only allowing 7.8 points to opponents.

    So far this season, the only test they have faced came last week in a 20-6 win over a Berlin Brothersvalley team that was undefeated at the time. 

    On the other side, the Mustangs are coming off their only loss of the season and are looking to rebound. Coincidentally, they dropped their first game of the year to Berlin Brothersvalley.

    Before that loss, the Mustangs were giving up 17.8 points to opponents and scoring 39.6 points per game. The 22-29 loss threw them off an undefeated season, but there is still a lot to play for. They can knock off another undefeated team and play spoiler. 

