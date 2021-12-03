How to Watch WVSSAC Class AA Championship: Fairmont Senior vs. Independence

The undefeated Independence Patriots are playing for the West Virginia AA State Championship against Fairmont Senior on Friday.

It's state championship season across the country, and the No. 10 Independence Patriots (13-0) take on the No. 11 Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (8-4) for the State AA Championship in West Virginia.

How to WVSSAC Class AA Championship: Fairmont Senior vs. Independence today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Independence is playing like a juggernaut this season in its class and has a chance to close out the season undefeated with some much-needed payback.

Last season, Fairmont routed Independence in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs in West Virginia:

Fairmont Senior is riding a five-game winning streak after starting the season 3-4 and finds itself in the state AA Championship Game.

This season, the Polar Bears are averaging 27.3 points per game and giving up 20.7 points to opponents.

Since the 3-4 start, they have won five in a row, scoring 36.6 points per game and giving up 14.0 points to their opponents. They found a rhythm to get to this opportunity.

On the other side is the Patriots, who score 54.1 points per game and give up only 12.1 to their opponents. This season, they have only played three games decided by less than 33-plus points, all in their last three games and all decided by 14 points.

Independence is a team on a roll that could not only finish with an undefeated season but a state championship and some much-needed revenge after last season.

