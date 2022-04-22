Garden City looks to bounce back from its first loss of the year when it plays Mount Sinai on Friday

Garden City dropped its first match of the year last Thursday when Cold Spring Harbor beat the Trojans 9-7.

How to Watch Garden City (NY) at Mount Sinai (NY) in High School Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: April 22, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

The Trojans had started off the season with six straight wins and had looked good doing it but just didn't have enough to get the win against Cold Spring Harbor.

The Trojans have been one of the best lacrosse teams in New York for years and are looking to show that to a national audience on Friday.

Standing in their way is a Mount Sinai team that comes into the match undefeated on the year.

The Mustangs have looked dominant all year as they have scored at least 12 goals in each match and won by at least eight goals.

It has been a great start to the season for the Mustangs, but they are going to be tested by a very good Garden City team on Friday night.

New York gets to showcase its lacrosse talent on Friday night and Garden City and Mount Sinai are looking to put on a show.

