HS Lacrosse: Salisbury vs. Taft stream: Watch online, TV channel

Salisbury and Taft face off in the high school lacrosse boy's national championship game on Tuesday.

With under six minutes left to play in the semifinal, Tucker Wade scored a goal in transition to put Salisbury over Bullis on Monday. Shane Murphy then placed the dagger in the back of the net for the team from Connecticut, which closed out the game 13-10 over Bullis to advance to the national championship game.

How to Watch High School Lacrosse: Salisbury vs. Taft today:

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, Taft got off to an early lead over IMG Academy thanks to Peter Moynihan putting away a goal off a no-look pass to make it 3-0 in the first quarter.

IMG fought back and scored three unanswered goals to tie the game up with less than four minutes left in the first quarter off of a Braden Erksa finish. The two teams exchanged goals until the fourth quarter when Taft scored two goals 17 seconds apart to pull away with an 11-7 lead.

Quinn Whipple then closed the game out by outscoring Taft's 17th goal of the night to win 17-11 in D.C. and head to the national championship game on Tuesday against Salisbury.

