United States vs. Latvia stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: United States vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team USA will play the first game of the 2022 IIHF World Championship against Latvia.

The 2022 IIHF World Championship starts today and runs through May 29. Team USA warmed up for the tournament with an exhibition game against Canada. The Americans hung close with their rival to the north, but it was still tied after regulation, and Canada won 4-3 in a shootout. This championship will take place in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. In the preliminary round, all of Team USA's games will be played in Tampere at the Nokia Arena.  

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF World Championship: United States vs. Latvia Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF World Championship: United States vs. Latvia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The USA will compete in Group B, including the Czech Republic, France, Finland, Great Britain, Latvia, Norway and Sweden. Team USA is trying to match their U18 brethren by reaching a podium finish. In the IIHF U18 World Championship last month, the United States finished runner up to Sweden, which won the gold. Team USA only won gold in this tournament once back in 1933. 

They have 13 podium finishes, with four coming in the last decade. That includes a bronze medal finish in the games last year. Team USA won Group B in 2021 and beat Slovakia in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are where Canada showed their prowess once again, beating Team USA 4-2 while eventually winning gold in overtime. The United States got some redemption in the third-place game, winning big 6-1 against Germany. Do they have a better finish in them this year? It all starts today.

