Canada vs. France stream: Watch online, TV channel

Canada and France face off in the seventh and final match of the 2022 IIHF World Championship preliminary round on Tuesday.

With one match left in the preliminary round, Canada ranks No. 4 in Group A standings with 12 points and it has already secured a spot in the 2022 IIHF World Championship quarterfinals. France, meanwhile, is No. 6 in the group with just five points and mathematically cannot advance to the next round regardless of what happens in the final match of the preliminary round.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. France Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Canada is coming off of back-to-back losses in the preliminary round, with the first being a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Group A-leader Switzerland on Friday.

The Canadians had the lead three times in the loss thanks to goals from Kent Johnson, Adam Lowry, and Drake Batherson but ultimately allowed four unanswered goals to the Swiss team, securing the No. 1 position in the group.

On Monday, Canada followed the loss up with another one when it was defeated 3-2 by Denmark at Helsinki Ice Hall. Maxime Comtois and Ryan Graves scored the Canadians' only goals in the loss.

Canada and France face off in Helsinki on Tuesday in the final match of Group A action.

