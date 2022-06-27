How to Watch 2022 Memorial Cup Hockey: Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Shawinigan Cataractes

The Bulldogs and Cataractes face off in the Memorial Cup semifinal on Monday night

Then there were three. Three teams remain in contention for the 2022 Memorial Cup, with the Bulldogs and Cataractes meeting Monday night in Saint John, New Brunswick, in the tournament semifinal. The winner meets the host Sea Dogs in Wednesday's final.

How to Watch 2022 Memorial Cup Hockey Game 8: Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Shawinigan Cataractes Today:

Game Date: June 27, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Hamilton earned its spot in the semifinal with a 4-2 victory over Edmonton on Friday night. The Ontario Hockey League champions were 1-0-0-2 in the round-robin portion of the tournament.

Shawinigan, champions of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, went 2-0-0-1 in round-robin play and fell to Saint John on Saturday, 5-3, after squandering a 3-0 first-period lead.

Logan Morrison leads the Bulldogs with six points in the tournament, all assists, while Avery Hayes and Mason McTavish have scored three goals each. The Cataractes have gotten six points from Mavrik Bourque, a goal and five assists, while Olivier Nadeau has three goals.

In net, Marco Constantini has the best save percentage in the Memorial Cup for Hamilton at .918 but has faced a lot of rubber, stopping 101 of 110 shots. Antoine Coulombe has played in two games for Shawinigan, stopping 69 shots with a .908 save percentage.

In the round-robin, the Cataractes beat the Bulldogs 3-2 on Thursday, with Nadeau scoring the game-winner at 7:06 of the third period.

