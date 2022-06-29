How to Watch 2022 Memorial Cup Hockey Final: Sea Dogs vs. Bulldogs

The first Memorial Cup tournament since 2019 comes down to a dogfight between the Saint John Sea Dogs and Hamilton Bulldogs.

For the Sea Dogs (2-0-1-0), there's been no place like home for the 2022 Memorial Cup tournament. The hosts in Saint John, New Brunswick, earned the top spot in the round-robin and a bye to the tournament final, where they face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who beat Shawinigan in overtime in Monday's semifinal.

How to Watch 2022 Memorial Cup Hockey Final, Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Hamilton Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the 2022 Memorial Cup final on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Jan Mysak scored his first goal of the tournament at 10:08 of overtime on Monday to lift Hamilton to its first Memorial Cup final. Goalie Marco Costantini stopped 33 shots and has the top save percentage in the tournament at .918. The Bulldogs trailed 3-2 midway through the third period before Logan Morrison tied the game at 13:56.

This is Hamilton's second trip to the Memorial Cup, as it finished third in 2018. The club launched in 2015 to replace its namesake when that team moved to St. John's, Newfoundland.

Saint John won the Memorial Cup in 2011 and reached the semifinals in 2012 and 2017. The Sea Dogs lost in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs but had already punched its ticket to the tournament as host.

In the first game of the round-robin on June 20, Saint John beat the Bulldogs, 5-3. Ryan Francis scored two goals and added an assist and Raivis Kristians Ansons added three helpers. Ryan Winterton scored twice for Hamilton.

Regional restrictions may apply.