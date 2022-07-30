Skip to main content

How to Watch 3ICE Event 7: Quebec City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

3ICE enters its seventh week of nine where 3-on-3 hockey never ends.

Think of 3ICE as hockey's version of BIG3 in basketball. Or think about it like the arcade mode on NHL 22. This is 3-on-3 hockey or as the league describes it: overtime all of the time. Time can't be taken for granted either in these games as there are only two eight-minute halves and the clock is continuous and only stops for injuries and penalties. That's right, this format spreads out the ice and encourages scoring leading to thrilling games especially when we're craving hockey in the dead heat of summer.

How to Watch 3ICE Event 7: Quebec City Today:

Date: July 30, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live Stream 3ICE Event 7: Quebec City on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The league is making stops in some of the best hockey cities on the continent and this week they are stopping in arguably the biggest province, Quebec. Specifically, the league will stop in Quebec City and the festivities will come to you from the Videotron Centre. This is the home of the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL and maybe the reincarnation of the Quebec Nordiques one day. A hockey fan can dream.

Team Mullen is leading the pack of the six teams in this league. Their coach is Joe Mullen who won the Cup with Calgary and Pittsburgh. He is the first American player to score 500 goals and earn 1,000 points which got him inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2000 all while being undrafted. Team Mullen is 11-4 and leads the league with 21 points. 

Make sure to look out for the Golden Helmet for this weekend. It is awarded to the top scorer from the previous week. Brandon Hawkings of Team LeClair will wear it for Event 7 and for back-to-back weeks. This is the penultimate week of the regular season before the finals start at the end of August where this season began in Las Vegas.

Because of the fast-paced matches, there will be seven games today. Here is today's schedule:

Game 1: Team Fuhr vs. Team LeClair

Game 2: Team Trottier vs. Team Carbonneau

Game 3: Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen

Semifinals:

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Highest Scoring Round 1 Loser

Final: Semifinals winners

Regional restrictions may apply.

