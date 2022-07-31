Canada and Switzerland will play the final game of the first day of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Sunday.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is a great way to get that hockey fix in the dead heat of summer, but also see the emerging talent this great game has to offer. This tournament is a showcase of the best talent for players under 18-years-old.

The preliminary round starts today and the day's finale match will be between Canada and Switzerland. This tournament will start in Red Deer, Alberta.

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Switzerland Today:

Match Date: July 31, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

It would be an understatement to say that Canada will be favored for this cup. The team has won 22 titles since this tournament started in 1991. It did not play in the tournament last year though due to the pandemic and Germany took its spot. Russia has won back-to-back gold medals. Can Canada get back to the top and win its first gold medal since 2019?

To help Canada get there, it will have help from one of top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft. That would be forward Colby Barlow. He had 47 points and 30 goals in 59 games for Owen Sound of the OHL last year. He set the record for goals by a 16-year-old. Switzerland and the rest of the teams in this tournament will have their hands full with Canada all tournament.

