The preliminaries start today for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the U.S. and Germany will play the second game of the day.

If you want to see the future stars of the NHL, you have to tune in for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. This is a tournament sanctioned by the Canadian, Czech and Slovak hockey organizations that displays the best hockey talent under 18. Russia won this title most recently in 2021. Canada has a stranglehold on this competition with 22 titles.

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup United States vs. Germany Today:

Match Date: July 31, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

The United States and Germany will be playing the second game of the tournament with preliminary rounds starting today. Czechia and Finland will open the tournament with the first game today. All of the action comes to you from Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, Alta. which is smack dab in the middle between Edmonton and Calgary.

The United States will try to improve its standing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The Americans last medaled in this tournament in 2016 and the last time the U.S. sat atop the podium was in 2003. The club's biggest prospect is forward Quentin Musty. He is expected to go high in next year's draft and he was the first overall pick in the OHL draft last season.

Canada did not play in last year's tournament and Germany replaced them. Germany is now trying to make noise of their own this year and earn their first medal. This prelim will be a good barometer to see if they're ready to make some noise.

