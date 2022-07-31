Skip to main content

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup United States vs. Germany: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The preliminaries start today for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the U.S. and Germany will play the second game of the day.

If you want to see the future stars of the NHL, you have to tune in for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. This is a tournament sanctioned by the Canadian, Czech and Slovak hockey organizations that displays the best hockey talent under 18. Russia won this title most recently in 2021. Canada has a stranglehold on this competition with 22 titles. 

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup United States vs. Germany Today:

Match Date: July 31, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup United States vs. Germany on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The United States and Germany will be playing the second game of the tournament with preliminary rounds starting today. Czechia and Finland will open the tournament with the first game today. All of the action comes to you from Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, Alta. which is smack dab in the middle between Edmonton and Calgary.

The United States will try to improve its standing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The Americans last medaled in this tournament in 2016 and the last time the U.S. sat atop the podium was in 2003. The club's biggest prospect is forward Quentin Musty. He is expected to go high in next year's draft and he was the first overall pick in the OHL draft last season. 

Canada did not play in last year's tournament and Germany replaced them. Germany is now trying to make noise of their own this year and earn their first medal. This prelim will be a good barometer to see if they're ready to make some noise.  

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Hlinka Gretzky Cup United States vs. Germany

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18340546
Hockey

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup United States vs. Germany

By Ben Macaluso48 seconds ago
USATSI_17883248
NHRA

How to Watch Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
Empoli Verona Serie A Coppa Italia
Soccer

How to Watch Hellas Verona in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter11 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) loses his helmet after reacting to a pitch during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
USATSI_18773764
WNBA

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Soccer

How to Watch Fiorentina in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter39 minutes ago