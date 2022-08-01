The United States go for their second straight win on Monday in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

The United States got off to a great start in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Sunday when it whipped Germany 8-1 in the first group game.

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs United States Today:

Match Date: Aug. 1, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs United States on fuboTV

The US completely dominated the game outshooting the Germans 49-15. The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period and scored three more in both the second and third.

Seven different players scored for the Americans with Will Whitelaw the only player to score two goals.

Monday the Americans will look to get their second straight win against a Finland team that lost 4-3 to Czechia in its first game.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Finland team as it led 3-2 with under a minute to go in the game but gave up the tying goal with 33 seconds left and then lost in a shootout.

Monday it is now in must-win mode as it can't afford to begin the tournament 0-2. A loss would all but eliminate the Finnish team from making it to the semifinals.

The Americans, though, can clinch a spot in the semifinals with a win and a Germany loss to Czechia later Monday.

