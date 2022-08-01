Skip to main content

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Czech Republic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Czech Republic looks to win its second straight game on Monday when it takes on Germany in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Czech Republic got a huge win on Sunday in its first game of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup when it beat Finland 4-3 in a shootout.

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Czech Republic Today:

Match Date: Aug. 1, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Czech Republic on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Czech Republic was 33 seconds away from losing to the Finnish team, but scored a late goal and then pulled off the win in penalty shots.

The Czechs now take on a German team that got blown out 8-1 by the United States on Sunday.

Germany was dominated by the American team in its first game and it doesn't get much easier on Monday against a very good Czech team.

The Germans will be a huge underdog on Monday, but will be looking to pull off the big upset and keep their hopes alive of making the semifinals.

The Germans will be eliminated with a loss on Tuesday, but the Czech team can wrap up a spot in the semifinals with a win if the United States beats Finland earlier on Monday.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Czech Republic

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
