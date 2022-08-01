The Czech Republic looks to win its second straight game on Monday when it takes on Germany in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Czech Republic got a huge win on Sunday in its first game of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup when it beat Finland 4-3 in a shootout.

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Czech Republic Today:

Match Date: Aug. 1, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Czech Republic on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Czech Republic was 33 seconds away from losing to the Finnish team, but scored a late goal and then pulled off the win in penalty shots.

The Czechs now take on a German team that got blown out 8-1 by the United States on Sunday.

Germany was dominated by the American team in its first game and it doesn't get much easier on Monday against a very good Czech team.

The Germans will be a huge underdog on Monday, but will be looking to pull off the big upset and keep their hopes alive of making the semifinals.

The Germans will be eliminated with a loss on Tuesday, but the Czech team can wrap up a spot in the semifinals with a win if the United States beats Finland earlier on Monday.

Regional restrictions may apply.