How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs Finland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Finland bounced back in a big way on Monday when they knocked off the United States 4-1. It was coming off a tough 4-3 shootout loss to the Czech Republic on Sunday and needed a win to stay alive.
How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Finland Today:
Match Date: Aug. 2, 2022
Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NHL Network
Live Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Finland on fuboTV
Finland got the win and now can clinch a semifinal spot with a win and a US loss on Wednesday morning. Even if the US wins on Wednesday the Finnish team is still in a great spot to move on with a win.
Standing in their way is a German team who is just looking to get a win in the tournament.
Germany lost its opener 8-1 to the United States and then fell to the Czech Republic 7-2 on Monday.
It has been a tough tournament for the German team, but they have played two of the best teams in the tournament so far.
It doesn't get much easier on Tuesday against a Finnish team that is one of the favorites to win the whole thing.
