Skip to main content

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs Finland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Finland looks to win its second straight game on Tuesday in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Finland bounced back in a big way on Monday when they knocked off the United States 4-1. It was coming off a tough 4-3 shootout loss to the Czech Republic on Sunday and needed a win to stay alive.

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Finland Today:

Match Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Finland on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Finland got the win and now can clinch a semifinal spot with a win and a US loss on Wednesday morning. Even if the US wins on Wednesday the Finnish team is still in a great spot to move on with a win.

Standing in their way is a German team who is just looking to get a win in the tournament.

Germany lost its opener 8-1 to the United States and then fell to the Czech Republic 7-2 on Monday. 

It has been a tough tournament for the German team, but they have played two of the best teams in the tournament so far. 

It doesn't get much easier on Tuesday against a Finnish team that is one of the favorites to win the whole thing.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Finland

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

finland-hockey
Hockey

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs Finland

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Padres

By Christine Brown7 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Champions League

Benfica vs. Midtjylland stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Tom Sunderland22 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Xiyu Wang vs. Tatjana Maria at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tatjana Maria vs. Xiyu Wang at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Louisa Chirico at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC defender Jack Maher (5) heads the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White (24) during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Alison Riske at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alison Riske vs. Elizabeth Mandlik at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago