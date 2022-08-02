Finland looks to win its second straight game on Tuesday in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Finland bounced back in a big way on Monday when they knocked off the United States 4-1. It was coming off a tough 4-3 shootout loss to the Czech Republic on Sunday and needed a win to stay alive.

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Finland Today:

Match Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Finland got the win and now can clinch a semifinal spot with a win and a US loss on Wednesday morning. Even if the US wins on Wednesday the Finnish team is still in a great spot to move on with a win.

Standing in their way is a German team who is just looking to get a win in the tournament.

Germany lost its opener 8-1 to the United States and then fell to the Czech Republic 7-2 on Monday.

It has been a tough tournament for the German team, but they have played two of the best teams in the tournament so far.

It doesn't get much easier on Tuesday against a Finnish team that is one of the favorites to win the whole thing.

