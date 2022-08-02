Skip to main content

How to Watch Slovakia vs. Canada: Live Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup, TV Channel, Start Time

Slovakia is coming off of a loss while Canada just won scoring 14 goals in a game in this next Hlinka Gretzky Cup preliminary game.

The preliminary rounds of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup are in full swing with multiple games today. Both teams will play in the second game of the preliminary rounds.

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Slovakia vs. Canada Today:

Game Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Slovakia vs. Canada on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Slovakia's last game ended in a 4-1 loss against Sweden. Sweden scored first in the second period on a goal from Zeb Forsfjäll. 

The third period was full of goals with Slovakia drawing even with a goal from Samuel Barcik followed by three goals from Sweden including one on a power play and one empty net.

With Slovakia 0-1, Canada is 1-0 winning its last game. Canada not only won but it demolished Switzerland in the team's only game.

Canada scored 14 games in the win over SUI including eight goals in the first period. Overall, Canada had 52 shots on goal to Switzerland's 17.

Ethan Gauthier was the only player with a hat trick in the win. Colby Barlow had two of his own as well. All other 9 goals were scored by nine other individuals on the team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
2
2022

Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Slovakia vs. Canada

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
9
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Canada Hockey IIHF
Hockey

How to Watch Slovakia vs Canada: Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup Live Online

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch TBT Championship: Americana for Autism vs. Blue Collar U

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
Jul 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a one run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals vs. White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth35 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Wesley Bryan plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Wesley Bryan at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Bo Van Pelt watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Van Pelt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brandon Hagy plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kevin Tway reacts to his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Tway at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago