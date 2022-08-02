How to Watch Slovakia vs Canada: Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup Live Online

Slovakia is coming off of a loss while Canada just won scoring 14 goals in a game in this next Hlinka Gretzky Cup preliminary game.

The preliminary rounds of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup are in full swing with multiple games today. Both teams will play in the second game of the preliminary rounds.

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Slovakia vs. Canada Today:

Game Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Slovakia's last game ended in a 4-1 loss against Sweden. Sweden scored first in the second period on a goal from Zeb Forsfjäll.

The third period was full of goals with Slovakia drawing even with a goal from Samuel Barcik followed by three goals from Sweden including one on a power play and one empty net.

With Slovakia 0-1, Canada is 1-0 winning its last game. Canada not only won but it demolished Switzerland in the team's only game.

Canada scored 14 games in the win over SUI including eight goals in the first period. Overall, Canada had 52 shots on goal to Switzerland's 17.

Ethan Gauthier was the only player with a hat trick in the win. Colby Barlow had two of his own as well. All other 9 goals were scored by nine other individuals on the team.

