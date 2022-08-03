Skip to main content

How to Watch the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Canada vs. Sweden: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Canada and Sweden are both 2-0 in preliminary round games with one forced to take a loss here in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Canada's first game resulted in the team demolishing Switzerland by a total of 14-0 in a huge shutout. The team played another preliminary game last night against Slovakia and the same result ensued.

How to Watch the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Canada vs. Sweden Today:

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Canada vs. Sweden on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Canada won 9-1 with Slovakia's only goal coming in the third period. Canada had 65 shots on goal to Slovakia's 20 shots on goal. 

Brayden Yager and Riley Heidt each had two goals a piece in the win.

Sweden beat Slovakia 4-1 on Monday and then turned around and beat Switzerland on Tuesday. The team was able to score nine goals on Switzerland while only giving up three goals.

Noel Nordh was the only Swedish player to score more than one goal. He had two; the other seven goals were scored by seven different players. Each period in the game ended 3-1 with the game ending 9-3.

Both these teams are now 2-0 in preliminary games so at least one has to have the first loss in this matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Canada vs. Sweden

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012510262h
Hockey

How to Watch the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Canada vs. Sweden

By Matthew Beighle19 seconds ago
Seattle Storm
WNBA

How to Watch Lynx at Storm: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas12 minutes ago
Soccer

Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Olympique Marseille vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
USATSI_18787824
Baseball

How to Watch Express at Space Cowboys: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle52 minutes ago
imago1013386773h
Soccer

How to Watch Atlético-MG vs. Palmeiras: Stream Copa Libertadores in Canada

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
imago0041693967h
Soccer

How to Watch Cavalry FC at Valour FC: Stream CPL Live Online, TV Channel

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Aug 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Yadiel Hernandez (29) is congratulated by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Yadiel Hernandez (29) is congratulated by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago