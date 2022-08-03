Canada and Sweden are both 2-0 in preliminary round games with one forced to take a loss here in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Canada's first game resulted in the team demolishing Switzerland by a total of 14-0 in a huge shutout. The team played another preliminary game last night against Slovakia and the same result ensued.

How to Watch the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Canada vs. Sweden Today:

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Canada won 9-1 with Slovakia's only goal coming in the third period. Canada had 65 shots on goal to Slovakia's 20 shots on goal.

Brayden Yager and Riley Heidt each had two goals a piece in the win.

Sweden beat Slovakia 4-1 on Monday and then turned around and beat Switzerland on Tuesday. The team was able to score nine goals on Switzerland while only giving up three goals.

Noel Nordh was the only Swedish player to score more than one goal. He had two; the other seven goals were scored by seven different players. Each period in the game ended 3-1 with the game ending 9-3.

Both these teams are now 2-0 in preliminary games so at least one has to have the first loss in this matchup.

