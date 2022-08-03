Skip to main content

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup, United States vs. Czech Republic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jakub Stance and the Czech Republic will take on Will Whitelaw and the United States in the Gretzky Cup as preliminary games continue.

Preliminary round games for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup continue today as the United States will take on the Czech Republic with both teams coming off of wins in their first games in the Cup.

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup, United States vs. Czech Republic Today:

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup, United States vs. Czech Republic on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The United States took it to Germany in the team's opening game 8-1. Will Whitelaw was the only American to score twice in the game with six other skaters getting a score. 

The Czech Republic got a thriller win in a shootout against Finland in the team's first game. Despite losing the 36-22 in shots on goal, the Czech Republic was still able to hold onto the lead and eventually win in a shootout.

Jakub Stancl scored first for the Republic followed by Adam Zidlicky. Czech went up 2-0 before Finland scored at the end of the second period. 

Finland scored twice in the third period to go up 3-2 before Stancl scored to even it up sending it to overtime.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Hlinka Gretzky Cup, United States vs. Czech Republic

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup, USA vs. Czech Republic: Stream Hockey Live

By Matthew Beighle42 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch Citi Open Early Rounds, Day 3: Stream Tennis Live Online

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Bulls at Red Sox: Stream Minor League Baseball

By Christine Brown9 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (helmet) reacts with teammates after driving in the winning run with a base hit against the Washington Nationals during the twelfth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Braves: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle16 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrea Petkovic vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago