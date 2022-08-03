How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup, USA vs. Czech Republic: Stream Hockey Live

Jakub Stance and the Czech Republic will take on Will Whitelaw and the United States in the Gretzky Cup as preliminary games continue.

Preliminary round games for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup continue today as the United States will take on the Czech Republic with both teams coming off of wins in their first games in the Cup.

The United States took it to Germany in the team's opening game 8-1. Will Whitelaw was the only American to score twice in the game with six other skaters getting a score.

The Czech Republic got a thriller win in a shootout against Finland in the team's first game. Despite losing the 36-22 in shots on goal, the Czech Republic was still able to hold onto the lead and eventually win in a shootout.

Jakub Stancl scored first for the Republic followed by Adam Zidlicky. Czech went up 2-0 before Finland scored at the end of the second period.

Finland scored twice in the third period to go up 3-2 before Stancl scored to even it up sending it to overtime.

