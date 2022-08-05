Skip to main content

How to Watch Canada vs. Finland: Hockey Live Stream, TV Channel

Canada looks to stay perfect at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Friday when it takes on Finland in the first semifinal.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is down to four teams and on Friday, Canada and Finland will battle in the first semifinal.

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup Semifinals: Canada vs. Finland Today:

Match Date: Aug. 5, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup Semifinals: Canada vs. Finland on fuboTV

Canada won Group A by beating Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland. The Canadians outscored Slovakia and Switzerland 23-1 in the first two games and then shut out Sweden 3-0 in the final game to clinch the top seed.

Friday, they will look to stay hot and advance to the championship game on Saturday with a win against Finland.

Finland got off to a tough start when it lost to Czechia 4-3 in a shootout in its first game.

Finland bounced back with a 4-1 win against the United States on Monday and then beat Germany 4-1 on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

Finland has had a tougher route to the semifinals but it made it through and Friday it will look to pull off a huge upset of Canada and earn a trip to the finals.

Canada, though, is looking to avoid the upset and get a big win in its home country.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Canada vs. Finland

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Hockey

