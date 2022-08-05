How to Watch Canada vs. Finland: Hockey Live Stream, TV Channel

Canada looks to stay perfect at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Friday when it takes on Finland in the first semifinal.

Canada won Group A by beating Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland. The Canadians outscored Slovakia and Switzerland 23-1 in the first two games and then shut out Sweden 3-0 in the final game to clinch the top seed.

Friday, they will look to stay hot and advance to the championship game on Saturday with a win against Finland.

Finland got off to a tough start when it lost to Czechia 4-3 in a shootout in its first game.

Finland bounced back with a 4-1 win against the United States on Monday and then beat Germany 4-1 on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

Finland has had a tougher route to the semifinals but it made it through and Friday it will look to pull off a huge upset of Canada and earn a trip to the finals.

Canada, though, is looking to avoid the upset and get a big win in its home country.

