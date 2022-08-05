Skip to main content

How to Watch Czechia vs Sweden: Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup Live, TV Channel

Czechia takes on Sweden in the second semifinal of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Friday night

Czechia looks to win its fourth straight game of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Friday when it takes on Sweden in the semifinals. Czechia got a little lucky in its first game as it scored with 33 seconds left to tie Finland and then after a scoreless overtime won the game in a shootout. The Czechs then beat Germany 7-2 in their second game and then finished off group play with a huge 3-1 win against the United States.

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup Semifinal: Czechia vs Sweden Today:

Match Date: Aug. 5, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup Semifinal: Czechia vs Sweden on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Friday they will look to stay perfect when it takes on a Sweden team that came in second in Group A.

Sweden began the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with wins against Slovakia and Switzerland. They beat Slovakia 4-1 and then the Swiss 9-3. Sweden, though, couldn't get a third straight win as it lost to Canada 3-0.

Despite the loss the Swedes were able to clinch a spot in the semifinals. They now will look to get a big win against a Czech team and earn a trip into the championship game on Saturday.

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Hlinka Gretzky Cup Semifinal: Czechia vs Sweden

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sweden Hockey
Hockey

