How to Watch 3ICE: Nashville: Stream Live, TV Channel

The 3ICE league heads to Nashville, TN on Saturday night for the last regular season event of the year

The last regular season stop for the 3ICE league takes place Saturday night in Nashville, TN with three teams trying to lock up the last two playoff spots. Team Mullen and Team Trottier have already clinched two of the playoff spots, with Team Murphy, Team Carbonneau and Team LeClair battling for the final two. Team Fuhr is in last place and eliminated, but will still look to play spoiler on Saturday night.

How to Watch 3ICE: Nashville, TN Today:

Match Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream 3ICE: Nashville, TN on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Saturday night the first round matchups will be Team Trottier taking on Team Murphy in the first game. Team Murphy really needs to pull off the upset to give them a shot at making the playoffs.

In the second game Team Fuhr will look to get just its second win of the year when it plays first place Team Mullen.

In the last first round game Team LeClair and Team Carbonneau battle it out with a possible playoff spot on the line.

The action has been great in the inaugural season of 3ICE and Saturday night should be no exception.

This if the final night of action before the playoffs that will take place in Las Vegas on August 20th.

