How to Watch Latvia vs Finland: Stream IIHF World Junior Championship Hockey

How to Watch Latvia vs Finland: Stream 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Hockey Live, TV Channel

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship kicks off on Tuesday when Latvia and Finland face off at Rogers Place in Canada.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will be the 46th edition of the international hockey competition and is scheduled to run from August 9 through August 20. The tournament will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and was originally scheduled to be held from December 26, 2021 through January 5, 2022, but was canceled due to COVID-19 positives within the participating teams. On Tuesday, Czechia and Slovakia meet at Rogers Place in the first match of Group A action at the competition. Following the inaugural match, Latvia and Finland will take the ice to face off in their first match of the tournament.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Latvia vs. Finland Today:

Game Date: Aug. 9, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Latvia vs. Finland on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Following the match against Finland on Tuesday, Latvia will continue its tournament schedule with a match against the host country Canada on Wednesday, followed by games against Slovakia and Czechia.

Finland, meanwhile, continues the action with its match against Czechia on Thursday, followed by the team's games against Slovakia and Canada.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Latvia vs. Finland

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
