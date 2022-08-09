How to Watch United States vs. Germany: Stream Hockey Live, TV Channel

The IIHF Junior Championships kick off on Tuesday when the United States takes on Germany in its first pool play game.

The IIHF Junior Championships head to Canada for the next two weeks. Tuesday the tournament kicks off with three games and one of them is the United States taking on Germany. The United States and Germany are joined in Group B by Switzerland, Sweden and Austria.

The two teams will play each team in round robin play. They will look to make the top four of the group and qualify for the quarterfinals. You can catch the first game for both the U.S. and Germany live from the Rogers Place on the NHL Network on Tuesday night.

How to Watch United States vs. Germany in the IIHF Junior Championships Today:

Game Date: Aug. 9, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the United States vs. Germany game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The United States comes into the tournament as one of the favorites and needs to get a big win against an upset-minded German team in its first game.

The Americans are heavy favorites to get a win in the first game, but Germany has nothing to lose and will be looking to get a huge win on Tuesday night.

It's not a must-win game for either team, but they both could use a win to start off the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.