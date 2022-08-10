How to Watch Latvia vs. Canada: Stream Junior Hockey Live, TV Channel

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship continues on Wednesday when Latvia and Canada face off at Rogers Place.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, the 46th edition of the international hockey competition, began on Tuesday and will run all the way through Saturday.

The inaugural match of the tournament was disputed between the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with the former winning 5-4 thanks to goals from Matyas Sapovaliv, Martina Rysavy, Gabriel Szturc, Michal Gut and Jan Mysak. The win leaves the Czech Republic atop the Group A standings with three points and a 1-0 record. The host country Canada, meanwhile, will begin its 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship action with a game against Latvia on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Latvia vs. Canada Today:

Game Date: Aug. 10, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Following the match against Latvia, Canada will go on to face Slovakia on Thursday, the Czech Republic on Saturday and Finland on Sunday to close out the host country's action in the group stages of the competition.

Latvia, meanwhile, opened its tournament with its game against Finland on Tuesday and will be facing Slovakia and the Czech Republic to close out the Latvian teams activity in the first phase of the competition.

