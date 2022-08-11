How to Watch Finland vs. Czechia in IIHF Hockey: Stream Junior Championship

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship continues on Thursday when Finland and Czechia face off at Rogers Place.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, the 46th edition of the international hockey competition, began on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and will run all the way through Saturday, Aug. 20.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Czechia Today:

Game Date: Aug. 11, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The inaugural match of the tournament was disputed between Czechia and Slovakia, with the former winning 5-4 thanks to goals from Matyas Sapovaliv, Martina Rysavy, Gabriel Szturc, Michal Gut and Jan Mysak.

The win leaves Czechia atop the Group A standings with three points and a 1-0 record. The national team now turns its attention to Finland, who opened its tournament account with a game against Latvia on Tuesday at Rogers Place.

Following the match against Finland on Thursday, Czechia will have just two matches remaining in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship group stage. The first is against the host country Canada on Saturday. The team then wraps up its first stage action against Latvia on Sunday.

Finland, meanwhile, will be facing Slovakia on Sunday and Canada on Monday to finish its activity in the first round of the international competition.

