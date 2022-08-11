How to Watch Slovakia vs. Canada: Stream Junior Hockey Live, TV Channel

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship continues on Thursday when Slovakia and Canada face off at Rogers Place.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, the 46th edition of the international hockey competition, began on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and will run all the way through Saturday, Aug. 20.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Canada Today:

Game Date: Aug. 11, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Canada on fuboTV:

The inaugural match of the tournament was disputed between Czechia and Slovakia, with the former winning 5-4 thanks to goals from Matyas Sapovaliv, Martina Rysavy, Gabriel Szturc, Michal Gut and Jan Mysak. The win left Czechia atop the Group A standings with three points and a 1-0 record so far in the international tournament. The host country Canada, meanwhile, played its first match of the competition on Wednesday against Latvia at Rogers Place.

Slovakia's four goals in the loss against Czechia were scored by Matej Kaslik (2), Servac Petrovsky and Rayen Petrovicky. Following the match against Canada, Slovakia will go on to face Latvia on Friday and Finland on Sunday to wrap up its action in the first round.

Canada's final two matches in the first phase will be played against Czechia on Saturday and Finland on Monday at Rogers Place.

