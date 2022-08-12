How to Watch Austria vs Sweden: Stream IIHF World Juniors Live, TV Channel

The action at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship continues on Friday when Austria and Sweden meet at Rogers Place. Sweden is currently sitting in second place in the Group B table with three points after its first match in the competition. Austria, meanwhile, is last in the group with just one match played so far which ended in a loss for the Austrian team. That singular loss came at the hands of Germany 4-2 on Wednesday at Rogers Place, while Sweden's singular win came against Switzerland 3-2 on Wednesday as well. Sweden and Austria now face each other with both looking to take all three points from the match on Friday.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Austria vs. Sweden Today:

Game Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Austria vs. Sweden on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Following the match against Austria, Sweden will have to take on the United States on Sunday and Germany on Monday to wrap up its Group B action in the competition.

Austria, meanwhile, wraps up its group stage schedule with a match against the U.S. on Saturday, followed by its game against Switzerland on Monday.

Regional restrictions may apply.