How to Watch Slovakia vs. Latvia: Stream Junior Hockey Live, TV Channel

Slovakia and Latvia face off on Friday in the 2022 IIHF world junior championship.

The action at the 2022 IIHF world junior hockey championship continues on Friday when Slovakia and Latvia meet at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The two nations are currently fourth and fifth place in the Group A standings, respectively, with Slovakia having played just one match so far to Latvia's two. 

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Latvia Today:

Game Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream 2022 IIHF World Junior ChampionshipSlovakia vs. Latvia on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Slovakia's only game so far was a 5-4 loss to Czechia in the inaugural match of the international competition. Latvia, meanwhile, lost 6-1 to Finland on Tuesday, followed by a 5-2 to loss to the host nation Canada on Wednesday. Slovakia and Latvia now meet at Rogers Place with both teams looking for their first win of the tournament.

Following the match against Latvia, Slovakia will be wrapping up its group stage calendar with its match against Finland on Sunday.

Latvia, meanwhile, must play Czechia on Sunday to wrap up its Group A action.

Tune to the NHL Network tonight to catch all of the exciting youth hockey action. You surely won't be disappointed.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Slovakia vs. Latvia

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
