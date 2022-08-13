How to Watch Austria vs United States: Stream World Juniors Live, TV Channel

The United States takes on Austria at the IIHF World Junior Championship of hockey today.

Canada hosts the 10 best junior hockey teams at Rogers Place for the 2022 IIHF Junior World Championships of hockey. Two of those teams take the ice today with Austria challenging the United States out of Group B. So far through two games each, the United States is undefeated while Austria is still searching for their first win, hoping to not be the lone team eliminated from the group ahead of the playoff round.

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The United States let the Zamboni driver know they can get started early in their second game of the tournament, whipping the floor with Switzerland 7-1:

The United States (2-0-0) really is not skipping a beat this year at the IIHF World Junior Championships of hockey as they took care of business against Germany (5-1) in their first match, then Switzerland (7-1) in their second match.

Their 12 goals are only bested by Canada in Group A, who have 16 goals scored so far as they lead their group.

In those two games, the United States has allowed one goal per game and scored at least five goals in the first two periods, swarming their opponents early. They have featured a furious offensive attack that has fueled their defense.

Austria (0-0-2) has only scored two goals total, giving up 10 goals to their opponents in losses to Germany (2-4) and Sweden (0-6).

After this game, the United States has a huge showdown against a Sweden team that has also started off (2-0-0), scoring nine goals and giving up only two goals that will decide the winner of Group B.

