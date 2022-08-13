Skip to main content

How to Watch Austria vs United States: Stream World Juniors Live, TV Channel

The United States takes on Austria at the IIHF World Junior Championship of hockey today.

Canada hosts the 10 best junior hockey teams at Rogers Place for the 2022 IIHF Junior World Championships of hockey. Two of those teams take the ice today with Austria challenging the United States out of Group B. So far through two games each, the United States is undefeated while Austria is still searching for their first win, hoping to not be the lone team eliminated from the group ahead of the playoff round.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, Austria vs. United States today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, Austria vs. United States online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The United States let the Zamboni driver know they can get started early in their second game of the tournament, whipping the floor with Switzerland 7-1:

The United States (2-0-0) really is not skipping a beat this year at the IIHF World Junior Championships of hockey as they took care of business against Germany (5-1) in their first match, then Switzerland (7-1) in their second match.

Their 12 goals are only bested by Canada in Group A, who have 16 goals scored so far as they lead their group.

In those two games, the United States has allowed one goal per game and scored at least five goals in the first two periods, swarming their opponents early. They have featured a furious offensive attack that has fueled their defense.

Austria (0-0-2) has only scored two goals total, giving up 10 goals to their opponents in losses to Germany (2-4) and Sweden (0-6).

After this game, the United States has a huge showdown against a Sweden team that has also started off (2-0-0), scoring nine goals and giving up only two goals that will decide the winner of Group B.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, Austria vs. United States

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch Austria vs United States: Stream World Juniors Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas10 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Jessica Pegula at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
imago1013293959h
Soccer

How to Watch Mexico vs. Colombia, U-20 Women's World Cup

By Christine Brown48 minutes ago
imago1006614403h (2)
Soccer

How to Watch León vs. Mazatlán FC

By Christine Brown53 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina55 minutes ago
USATSI_18857867
Baseball

How to Watch Jeffersontown vs Hermosillo in Ripken Baseball

By Adam Childs56 minutes ago
USATSI_18831333
Soccer

How to D.C. United at New England Revolution

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago